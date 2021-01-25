Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.