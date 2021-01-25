Hellenic Coin One Day Volume Reaches $416,733.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003485 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $81.38 million and approximately $416,733.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00435172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.