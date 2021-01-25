Head to Head Comparison: The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) vs. BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

The Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Marketing Alliance and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Marketing Alliance $36.13 million 0.56 -$1.28 million N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 6.43 -$8.65 million $0.20 130.35

The Marketing Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Marketing Alliance and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than The Marketing Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares The Marketing Alliance and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Marketing Alliance -2.31% N/A N/A BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Summary

BRP Group beats The Marketing Alliance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

