Head to Head Analysis: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A CHF Solutions -254.26% -173.61% -131.01%

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and CHF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CHF Solutions $5.51 million 4.62 -$18.11 million ($279.28) -0.03

Outset Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CHF Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Outset Medical and CHF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. CHF Solutions has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given CHF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CHF Solutions is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats CHF Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Southeast Asia, Brazil, India, and Greece. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

