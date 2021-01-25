HC Wainwright Raises LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $14.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $10.75 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $283.32 million, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LSI Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

