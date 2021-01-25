Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.47

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

