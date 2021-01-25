Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $10.61 million and $24,480.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

