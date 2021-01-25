Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $53.25 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $119.24 or 0.00368021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 460,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,629 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

