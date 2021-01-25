Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,695 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital raised Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

HL traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,650 ($21.56). 742,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,598.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,632.82. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

