Handshake Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $43.55 million and approximately $113,200.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.89 or 0.04112732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00421334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.83 or 0.01335574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00536930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00421923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00278067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00022539 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 350,878,709 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.