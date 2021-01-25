Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 6,500 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 2.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded up $3.80 on Monday, reaching $499.96. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,786. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.72 and its 200-day moving average is $451.50. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

