Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 175,000 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NUAN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 55,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

