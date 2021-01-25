Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $425.36. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $466.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

