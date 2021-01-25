Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 5,000 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $245,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 61.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 59.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,502. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.99. 2,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.91. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.