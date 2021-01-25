Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $406,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,255.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,071. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.