Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $3.84 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.21. 3,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,721 shares of company stock worth $9,699,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

