Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $11,677,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,257.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

