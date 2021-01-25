Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 5,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Insulet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Insulet by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.23. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,343. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.79 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.94.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

