Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

