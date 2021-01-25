Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 30 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $567.76. 1,622,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.