Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

