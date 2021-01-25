Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.72. 3,696,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.