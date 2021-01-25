Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $397,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $94.55. 1,228,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

