Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,631,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

