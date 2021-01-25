Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.82.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $509.35. 284,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,771. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.