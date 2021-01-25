Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Guild alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a market outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NYSE GHLD opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Guild has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.