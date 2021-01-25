Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Purchases $163,000.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. 24,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,616. The firm has a market cap of $364.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.