Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Purchases $163,000.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. 24,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,616. The firm has a market cap of $364.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
