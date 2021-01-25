G&S Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

