Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will announce sales of $21.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $20.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $83.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $83.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.31 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.17 million.

GPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121,781 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPP remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,117. The firm has a market cap of $226.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

