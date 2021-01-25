GravityCoin (GXX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,069.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $82,658.68 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00278888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00069534 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,525.63 or 0.99171537 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,120,544 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

