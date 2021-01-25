Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $21,951.33 and approximately $19.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

