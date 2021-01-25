Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

AUMN stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

