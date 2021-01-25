Golden Green Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,664. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.67. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

