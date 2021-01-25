Golden Green Inc. Invests $868,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS traded down $9.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.47. 157,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average of $151.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

