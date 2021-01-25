Golden Green Inc. Invests $388,000 in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENLV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

ENLV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. 5,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.14. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.