Golden Green Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 211,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

