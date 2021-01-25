Golden Green Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

IMUX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. 5,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

