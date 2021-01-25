Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 19,365 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Anaplan accounts for 1.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 62,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,421. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,395 shares of company stock worth $25,505,084. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

