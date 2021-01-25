Golden Green Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,766 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.4% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 155.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $556.93. 419,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,579. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

