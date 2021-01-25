Golden Green Inc. Acquires New Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 69,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 1,680,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 964.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 678,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 614,653 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,387,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 542,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,729,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:CNDT remained flat at $$5.25 during trading hours on Monday. 95,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.