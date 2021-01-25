Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0975 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $9,750.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 84.2% higher against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00424595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

