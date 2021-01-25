Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.27

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 66403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Get Gogo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,440,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $3,852,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.