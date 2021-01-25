goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of EHMEF traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. goeasy has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $83.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.