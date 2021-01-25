Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLUU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 over the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 9.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.