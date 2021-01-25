GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $55,715.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 139.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,713.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.38 or 0.04085582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00419847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.01330742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00534342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.50 or 0.00419714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.02 or 0.00275906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022411 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.