Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.66

Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 3723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

