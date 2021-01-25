Global Digital Content Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $14.42 million and $81,086.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

