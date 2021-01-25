Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s (GEI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.93. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown acquired 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson acquired 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

