GET Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $98,808.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $98,808.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00768985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.12 or 0.04209132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

