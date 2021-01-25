GeoDB (GEO) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $223,088.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00747703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.34 or 0.04193746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016901 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,569,196 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

